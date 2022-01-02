Naga Munchetty flooded with support as she reveals new year wish following sad goodbye The BBC Breakfast star is remaining cheerful

TV and radio presenter Naga Munchetty sparked comments from her followers on social media on Sunday when she revealed a sweet new year's wish just over a week after saying goodbye to her on-screen 'partner'.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the BBC Breakfast co-host posted a photo of herself looking fresh-faced as she wore a pink vest top and beamed at the camera.

MORE: Naga Munchetty thanked by fans after speaking out

A row of exercise bikes could be seen in the background and the star appeared to have a beam of light glowing from her head as the sun shone on her!

Naga captioned the beautiful image with a simple statement as she wished her followers well for the coming year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty shares inspirational post for special occasion

It read: "Sunshine in the new year! Hope 2022 is a good one for you. X #running." She also added a red heart emoji. Her fans were quick to react, with many sharing their approval of the sweet snapshot and their good wishes for the star.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty hits back after fan questions eating habits

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's home with husband just might surprise you

One commented: "You too lovely lady and your family x," while others added: "Always smiling," and: "Happy new year lovely." Another teased: "Get you Naga with your own personal ray of sunshine."

Naga shared a lovely new photo to social media

The 46-year-old is remaining upbeat despite some big changes in her professional life recently.

Before Christmas, the kind-hearted star paid a heartfelt tribute to one of her colleagues after a long partnership together.

The presenter retweeted a post by the show's correspondent Ben Thompson announcing his departure from the programme and she expressed her feeling of loss at the news.

The star's off-screen partner is husband James, left

Alongside some photos of his time as a reporter for the show, which often featured him wearing protective equipment, Ben wrote: "I’m hanging up my @BBCBreakfast hard hat and hi-vis in the New Year, so here’s a little thread of some of my ten years on the road…"

Naga added a kind message to the tweet, sweetly writing: "I will miss you immensely on-air, but you'll always be my partner in mischief x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.