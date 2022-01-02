Diane Shipley
BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty sent a heartfelt message to fans
TV and radio presenter Naga Munchetty sparked comments from her followers on social media on Sunday when she revealed a sweet new year's wish just over a week after saying goodbye to her on-screen 'partner'.
Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the BBC Breakfast co-host posted a photo of herself looking fresh-faced as she wore a pink vest top and beamed at the camera.
A row of exercise bikes could be seen in the background and the star appeared to have a beam of light glowing from her head as the sun shone on her!
Naga captioned the beautiful image with a simple statement as she wished her followers well for the coming year.
It read: "Sunshine in the new year! Hope 2022 is a good one for you. X #running." She also added a red heart emoji. Her fans were quick to react, with many sharing their approval of the sweet snapshot and their good wishes for the star.
One commented: "You too lovely lady and your family x," while others added: "Always smiling," and: "Happy new year lovely." Another teased: "Get you Naga with your own personal ray of sunshine."
Naga shared a lovely new photo to social media
The 46-year-old is remaining upbeat despite some big changes in her professional life recently.
Before Christmas, the kind-hearted star paid a heartfelt tribute to one of her colleagues after a long partnership together.
The presenter retweeted a post by the show's correspondent Ben Thompson announcing his departure from the programme and she expressed her feeling of loss at the news.
The star's off-screen partner is husband James, left
Alongside some photos of his time as a reporter for the show, which often featured him wearing protective equipment, Ben wrote: "I’m hanging up my @BBCBreakfast hard hat and hi-vis in the New Year, so here’s a little thread of some of my ten years on the road…"
Naga added a kind message to the tweet, sweetly writing: "I will miss you immensely on-air, but you'll always be my partner in mischief x."
