BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shares inspirational post after celebrating 46th birthday

Naga Munchetty got back to running after celebrating her 46th birthday at home with her husband James Haggar on Thursday.

The following day, the BBC Breakfast host took to her Instagram page to share a short clip moments after her weekly run. "Yep my selfie filming is still dodgy! #gettingthereslowly. See you in the morning @bbcbreakfast Run done, #6km #32minutes x," she wrote.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty shares inspirational post

In the video, an out-of-breath Naga said: "It's been a long week for me – and busy. I've really, really missed running. Although I'm now tired and I'm now going get a snooze. I'm really pleased I did. I hope you've had a good Friday."

Fans were quick to heap praise on her efforts, whilst others wished her a belated happy birthday. "Naga, you're an inspiration. Love all your posts and seeing you on the red sofa," wrote one person.

Another stated: "Belated birthday greetings gorgeous, hope you had a good one. Looking gorgeous and beautiful, enjoy the rest you probably deserve it as you say!" A third post read: "Well done, Naga! It was a beautiful day for it."

Naga is one of the faces on BBC Breakfast

Naga, who lives in Hertfordshire with her husband and TV director James, leads a healthy lifestyle. She frequently shares photos from her impressive exercise regime – including her 5k runs and golf outings.

Her sporting passion is something she shares with her husband James. The couple, who married in 2007, often go running and take part in marathons - although, Naga likes to keep her distance!

Speaking to fellow BBC host Louise Minchin and triathlon presenter Annie Emmerson on their podcast Her Spirit, Naga shared: "When I run, I have my headphones in, brilliant music, and I don't run side by side, I run in front because I want to be on my own. So even though I'm with him, and he's there, we run separately because it's my time."

