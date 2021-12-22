Naga Munchetty supported by fans as she bids sad goodbye to long-time 'partner' The BBC Breakfast star shared the tribute on social media

BBC Breakfast co-host Naga Munchetty took to social media this week to share a tribute to someone who has played a big part of her life for the last few years.

The presenter retweeted a post by the show's correspondent Ben Thompson announcing his departure from the programme and she expressed her feeling of loss at the news.

Alongside some photos of his time as a reporter for the show, which often featured him wearing protective equipment, Ben wrote: "I’m hanging up my @BBCBreakfast hard hat and hi-vis in the New Year, so here’s a little thread of some of my ten years on the road…"

Kindhearted Naga added a kind message to the tweet, sweetly writing: "I will miss you immensely on-air, but you'll always be my partner in mischief x."

The star's followers were quick to respond, with many of them sharing her sadness that Ben is leaving.

The star shared the thoughtful message to Twitter

One wrote: "Will miss you Ben," while another agreed, chiming in: "Ben, you will be missed by myself and thousands of others. Will miss your reports. Mornings won’t be the same without you. Good luck in your future ventures."

A third fan addressed Naga as they wrote: "Hopefully you will not also be departing." The 46-year-old has worked for the BBC since 2010, presenting morning bulletins for the BBC News Channel and BBC World News as well as working on Breakfast.

She also fronts a programme for Radio 5 from Monday to Wednesday.

Naga's off-screen partner is her husband, James Haggar

While there's no suggestion that the star is herself planning to move on, there has been another major change this year as Louise Minchin, who presented the show alongside Dan Walker, left after two decades on the iconic red sofa.

She was replaced by Sally Nugent, and expressed her happiness at the decision shortly after, writing on social media: "Huge congratulations to @sallynugenttv! Absolutely delighted for you and the team."

