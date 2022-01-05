Carole Middleton reveals how she overcame the January blues

The Duchess of Cambridge's mum Carole Middleton made a candid admission about why January is one of her favourite times of year - although it sounds like that wasn't always the case.

The Party Pieces founder took to her company's Instagram page to share a stunning photo of herself smiling as she held onto a large bouquet of gold, rose gold and white balloons.

Party Pieces also sent out an email featuring the same picture which had the subject line "Beat the Blues with me this January".

In the email and Instagram caption, the hard-working grandmother shared why she now embraces the start of the year, and it's all a matter of perspective.

Carole revealed: "It’s no surprise I‘ve learned to love January; it’s the start of a new year and time to get healthy habits in place and birthday month for me so there is every good reason to celebrate with loved ones!"

Not only is it Carole's birthday this month, but her eldest daughter will also be marking a very significant occasion and another special reason to celebrate: her 40th birthday.

Carole is feeling optimistic about the new year

Kate's big day is coming up on Sunday, 9 January and no doubt her mum will be sure to be part of her celebrations.

In fact, it's thanks to the Duchess that Carole set up her business in the first place.

Looking for party supplies for her daughter's fifth birthday, the 66-year-old was unimpressed by the selection on offer, which led to her starting her own company, which has become a huge success.

A young Kate Middleton inspired her mum's party business

"All I could find were basic clown plates," Carole told the Daily Mail about the experience last year.

She went on: "I realised there was a gap in the market for partyware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so decided to design my own. I took some prototypes to various High Street retailers and was turned away."

Carole decided to set up her business from the Middleton family home before moving to a warehouse at Child's Court Farm in Reading in 1995, where it has been based ever since.

