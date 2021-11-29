Carole Middleton reveals Kate and Pippa Middleton's kids are big fans of these Christmas treats

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, has revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are big fans of one particularly quirky Christmas decoration.

Taking to the Instagram account for her business, Party Pieces, the 66-year-old shared a photo of a pair of festive Nordic gnomes, writing: "I'm going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh. As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can't be too serious at Christmas!"

WATCH: William and Kate take George, Charlotte and Louis on festive outing 2020

And it seems that the novelty decorations are popular this year, with the red and white versions already sold out on Party Pieces' website.

Carole previously spoke about how the Middletons celebrate the festive season in an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, revealing that she likes to have as many Christmas trees as possible in her home, Bucklebury Manor, including one in the grandchildren's rooms "so that they can decorate it themselves".

Nordic gnome, £5.99, Party Pieces

When families were unable to celebrate Christmas together last year due to the pandemic, the businesswoman said: "I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

As well as being a grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Carole and her husband Michael are also grandparents to Pippa and James Matthews' kids, three-year-old Arthur and eight-month-old Grace.

Carole and Michael joined Prince William and Kate on a glamorous outing earlier this month, attending the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, along with their son, James Middleton and his wife Alizée.

