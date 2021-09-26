Carole Middleton announces exciting news – and her grandchildren will love it The Duchess of Cambridge's mum is keeping busy!

The Duchess of Cambridge's mum, Carole Middleton, made an announcement at the weekend – and anyone with children in their life will want to pay attention.

A statement released via her business, Party Pieces, revealed that the grandmother-of-four has launched her first collection, creating party items for children's parties on three vibrant themes: Unicorn Fairy Princess, Dino Explorer, and Shooting Star.

The statement read: "I'm thrilled to officially launch our first Party Pieces collection. "When I started Party Pieces, my dream was to make it easy for parents to create magical celebrations for their children, with pieces that didn't cost too much and looked lovely.

"I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these 'party pieces' to life, and I hope you enjoy them too."

The talented entrepreneur founded her company back in 1987, after struggling to find reasonably priced and attractive party supplies for her own children's parties, and it grew into a thriving business.

Carole also shared the news on Instagram

Carole remains a doting mum to her three grown-up children: Kate, 39, Pippa, 38, and James, 34, who tied the knot earlier this month – with the most special tribute to his mum.

James Middleton married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice.

Alizée was a beautiful bride, with pictures shared exclusively with HELLO! showing the 32-year-old wearing a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing.

The Duchess is close to her mother

The gown not only perfectly tied in with their destination wedding, which took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur, but it also happened to be the exact dress that James' mother Carole Middleton wore on her big day with Michael.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," financial analyst Alizée explained.

