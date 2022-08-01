Why Carole Middleton has to pay extra tax on her dreamy converted barn Kate Middleton's mother Carol has an impressive second property

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire, but mother Carole has a second jaw-dropping property in the area. This is why the Duchess' mother has to pay extra money on it..

MORE: Kate Middleton's childhood home has risen 2,000 per cent in value

The royal's mother has a converted barn nearby her main residence, but she doesn't live there as it is the head office for her party brand, which means she has to pay business rates on as she uses it for her company. The brand's bio explains: "We're now based in a converted barn in the Berkshire countryside," and their social media feed has also given fans an insight into what it looks like.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton films inside private royal home she shares with Prince William

There is a whole Instagram highlight dedicated to Party Pieces HQ where the 44,000 followers can see glimpses of the property – inside and out.

The red brick building features wooden slats on the exterior and also has floor-to-ceiling windows at the entrance.

Carole Middleton's Halloween clip shared a look at the exterior of the office

SEE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's first home together revealed

WOW: James Middleton and wife Alizée's first marital home is a country retreat – inside

One photograph showed cows gathering very close to the converted barn, fully highlighting the idyllic countryside location – how beautiful!

There are gorgeous countryside views

Inside, the office has authentic barn features such as exposed wooden beams and high ceilings.

MORE: Royal in-laws: Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson and more eventful first meetings

At Christmas, the team took a photograph of their Christmas tree looking glorious and it was lit up in the corner next to a plush seating area complete with a grey velvet sofa and black-and-white chevron rug. A noticeboard could also be observed on a wall around the corner from their festive display.

Party Pieces HQ is stunning inside too

Speaking to SheerLuxe, Carole has made some candid comments about her business life, talking about juggling the "physical and emotional demands" of motherhood alongside running Party Pieces. The key to making it all work for Carole was organisation. She admitted: "I had to be really organised, get up early and fit my work into school hours, while after-school clubs sometimes gave me the gift of an extra hour or two".

Kate's parents live at Bucklebury manor which is gorgeous

When her three children were older, Carole involved them in the business and in the same interview, she revealed that the Duchess was in fact the one to develop the first birthday and baby category of the company.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.