Jennifer Aniston mourns loss of Peter Bogdanovich with touching tribute Such sad news!

Jennifer Aniston was one of many stars who came out to pay their respects to acclaimed director, Peter Bogdanovich, who died at the age of 82 on 6 January.

The Morning Show actress took to her Instagram stories to pay her respects to the star of The Sopranos.

Sharing a selection of photos with the BAFTA winner, Jennifer wrote: "Remembering Peter," along with a praying hands emoji. She also added: "Grateful for his presence and for his laughter."

One of the images she posted was of her hugging Owen Wilson and chatting animatedly to Peter on set.

Peter directed Jennifer's 2014 movie She's Funny That Way

According to The Associated Press, Peter died on Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles.

His daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, said he died of natural causes.

Peter directed Aniston's movie, She's Funny That Way, along with a multitude of films he became famous for.

Peter died at the age of 82

Although he started out as an actor, film journalist and critic, it was his directing which he will be truly remembered for.

He was the director of seventies black-and-white classics like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon.

Jennifer's 2014 movie, She's Funny That Way, also starred Owen Wilson and Kathryn Hahn.

The synopsis of the movie read: "On the set of a playwright's new project, a love triangle forms between his wife, her ex-lover, and the call girl-turned-actress cast in the production."

