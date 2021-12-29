Simon Cowell's heart-breaking last attempt to save Il Divo's Carlos Marin revealed The Britain's Got Talent star was devastated by the singer's death

Simon Cowell was among those who paid tribute to Il Divo star Carlos Marin following his tragic death at the age of 53 last week.

Now the late singer's ex-wife has revealed that Simon tried to save Carlos' life when he heard that the star was seriously ill.

Speaking her native Spanish in a video statement, Geraldine Larrosa's voice broke as she revealed the lengths the Britain's Got Talent star went to in order to try to save Carlos.

"Simon Cowell personally phoned the hospital and offered to help with anything," she said.

"To help him, send him a plane in case they could fly [to Spain] sooner, but it was impossible. He was very sick and he would not have survived the pressure of the plane."

The singer became well-known as part of the singing quartet, who were brought together by Simon in 2003 under his SyCo record label and went on to score three UK number one albums.

Il Divo star Carlos sadly died earlier this month

Geraldine is also a singer and the former couple separated in 2009 but remained close until his death. She shared that celebrities including Barbra Streisand have been in touch to share their condolences.

The sad news of Carlos' death was announced on 19 December with Spanish newspaper El Pais reporting that the Il Divo star had been taken ill during the group's UK tour and went on to be placed into an induced coma at a hospital in Manchester.

His spokesperson later confirmed to TVE programme Corazón that he had contracted COVID-19.

The group was signed to Simon Cowell's record label

Dad-of-one Simon was quick to share his shock at the news, releasing a statement expressing his grief which read: "I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life.

"He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."

