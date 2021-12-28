Al Roker supported by fans after heartfelt tribute The Today star took to Instagram

Al Roker has spoken of his sorrow following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The anti-apartheid hero passed away on 26 December at the age of 90 in his native South Africa following a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Al shared two photos; a close-up portrait of the smiling Archbishop and a second showing him receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009.

He wrote: "A man of peace who helped destroy #apartheid in #southafrica Archbishop Desmond Tutu died today at 90. It was an honor for @debrobertsabc being in his presence at a dinner in his honor here in NYC. Such an amazing force for good."

Al took to Instagram to pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Al's wife Deborah was among the first to reply, simply writing "Amen!" in the comments section. Fans were also quick to express their sorrow and admiration. "He fought the good fight, he finished his race, he kept the faith. Rest in power and peace, Archbishop Tutu," one wrote.

Archbishop Tutu passed away at the age of 90

A second shared: "The pearly gates were wide open for this lovely man. RIP Archbishop Tutu!" while a third said, "Very sad to see the passing of this man of peace and equality." A fourth stated: "Heaven has gained a saint. Rest well."

South Africa is holding a week of events to mark to passing of Desmond Tutu which will include two days of lying in state before an official state funeral on 1 January in Cape Town.

The Queen remembered their meetings with great fondness

In a message of condolence, Queen Elizabeth II said she remembered with fondness her meetings with him, and his great warmth and humour. "Archbishop Tutu's loss will be felt by the people of South Africa and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem," she said.

President Biden said he was "heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people", adding that his "legacy transcends borders and will echo through the ages". Former US President Barack Obama, meanwhile, described the Archbishop as "a mentor, friend and moral compass".

