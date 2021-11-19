Jennifer Aniston shares teary goodbye and fans can't handle it The final episode of season two of The Morning Show aired on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her The Morning Show family after the final episode of series two of the Apple TV show aired on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared five never-before-seen pictures from the set taken on the last day of filming.

Alongside the snaps, which feature Jennifer alongside co-stars Desean K Terry, Nestor Carbonell and Reese Witherspoon, she wrote: "Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family. We made it. Crawled to the finish line... and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions... to say the least. Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That's a wrap, baby!"

Friends and fans of the star were overcome with emotion, with Helena Christensen commenting: "Nooooo don't end!!!! But seriously, thank you for such awesome entertainment."

Jennifer and Desean embracing after wrapping up filming

Co-star Desean reacted to their sweet picture, which showed them embracing after wrapping filming: "You give a great hug — loving, joyous, warm — just like you. I appreciate your constant generosity and colossal talent."

A follower commented of her character: "So beyond proud, no words. Alex Levy will have a special place in our hearts forever," whilst another added: "Oh gosh, I'm crying."

Jennifer and Nestor also shared a special moment together

Jennifer's co-star Reese also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the cast and crew of the show.

"We have the most amazing directors on @themorningshow! Here are some of the visionaries who brought this season to life. Can't believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen!" she wrote alongside six pictures of herself and part of the talented team.