Jennifer Aniston supported by ex Justin Theroux as she announces major news The Friends star has remained on good terms with her ex-husband

Jennifer Aniston has remained on good terms with her ex-husband Justin Theroux since their split in 2017, and the pair often show their support for each other on social media.

This was more evident than ever during the summer of this year, as Justin has publically cheered on the Friends star on more than one occasion.

Back in July, Jennifer revealed that she had been nominated for an Emmy for her role in The Morning Show, and shared her delight in an upbeat Instagram post, which was liked by her famous followers, including Justin, who also commented: "Woot woot!".

The 51-year-old shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from set, and wrote: "What a morning waking up to this news!

"I am so proud of my @themorningshow family. This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it. Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE."

Justin Theroux showed his support for his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer ended her post with reference to her recent involvement in encouraging everyone to wear a face mask while out, writing: "Now, I’m just gonna have to figure out what MASK I’M GONNA WEAR."

Meanwhile, just before the ceremony in September, Justin was one of the first to like Jennifer's Instagram post after she shared a picture of herself getting ready at home with a glass of champagne and a face mask.

While Jennifer lost out on the award to Zendaya for her role in Euphoria, she still had a night to remember. Not only did she co-host some of the ceremony, but she also reunited with her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox back at her home for an after-party.

Jennifer and Justin have remained on good terms since their divorce

Fans of The Morning Show are set to see Jennifer return to the popular TV series after Apple confirmed a second series in February, just one week after the first season's release.

Before the first season aired, Jennifer and her co-star Reese Witherspoon both spoke openly about the characters they portray. "My character has a lot of rage," explained Jennifer.

The former celebrity couple are still good friends

"I have meltdowns, which were really fun to do because as a rule I just don’t do that in my personal life."

On playing Bradley, who is keen to take over from Alex's job, Reese told the Graham Norton Show: "I had meltdowns a lot, but mine were very close to the surface. I have three kids!"

