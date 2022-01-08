Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals thoughtful surprise gift – and we're jealous The Strictly winner couldn't contain her excitement

Rose Ayling-Ellis kicked off her weekend with a bang after receiving a surprise gift in the post.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner could barely contain her excitement as she showed off a ginormous bottle of her favourite drink, Aperol Spritz. In fact, the bottle was so big it appeared to be the entire length of Rose's torso! Unable to wipe the smile from her face, Rose gleefully posed with the orange-coloured, zesty aperitif in her hands as she sat on her sofa.

Captioning the snap shared on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Thank you @aperolspritzuk for your gift. I love this HUGE bottle of my favourite drink," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

Rose is no doubt enjoying some quality time with her loved ones before she reunites with Giovanni Pernice for the nationwide Strictly tour, which kicks off in Birmingham on 20 January.

The 27-year-old – who became the first deaf contestant to win the ballroom competition – enjoyed a cosy night at the movies on Wednesday, heading to a luxury cinema hall with a plus one to watch a film with subtitles.

Rose's bottle was almost as big as her

Joking about having the room to themselves whilst a trailer of Death on the Nile played on in the background, Rose remarked: "The perks of English-spoken subtitles film is having the whole cinema to yourselves."

It's not known who accompanied Rose, but it's likely that her boyfriend Samuel Arnold was with her. The couple, who tend to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, have been together for over seven years.

Rose and Samuel have been together for seven years

Like Rose, Samuel is also deaf, and although they like to keep their romance private, the Strictly star has shared several sweet snaps of the two of them on Instagram during their many travels.

Back in 2020, she penned a sweet but funny tribute to her beloved boyfriend on their anniversary. Alongside a photo of the two of them on a trip, she wrote: "Six years we been together and I still don't find you annoying," followed by a love heart emoji.

