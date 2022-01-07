Rose Ayling-Ellis swaps Strictly glamour for low-key look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been delighting fans with her candid snaps since emerging victorious on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Giovanni Pernice last month, and her latest off-duty look was super cute.

The 28-year-old EastEnders star posed in a beige beanie hat in the back of a cab following an exciting photo shoot. Rose opted for a cool and casual ensemble, donning a bright red bodycon top teamed with a smart black coat. Her dressed-down attire was a departure from the usual glitz and glamour of her Strictly dresses and media appearances – and suited her to perfection.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys intimate date night

She captioned the snap: "Just finish[ed] a photoshoot with the Big Issue."

Rose has shared an insight into her off-duty wardrobe since taking the Glitterball trophy home. Modelling a black polo neck and chunky hoop earrings in a recent selfie, she wore her brunette hair down in loose waves.

And over the Christmas period, she donned a chunky beige knit embellished with pretty pearl detailing.

We're still thinking about the stylish Zara mini dress Rose sported for her final It Takes Two appearance alongside Giovanni.

She teamed her neon green and red floral number with a pair of opaque tights and some knee-high suede boots with a chunky heel.

Rose's Zara dress costs just £29.99 and is still in stock in some sizes – so you better act quickly if you want to get your hands on one.

We're also loving River Island's 'Green Floral Tie Neck Mini Dress', which is currently on sale for just £10, and would look perfect with tights and boots just like Rose.

