Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has made a sweet gesture towards his dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis and the deaf community.

The professional dancer announced he will be using a British Sign Language interpreter on his upcoming tour – much to the delight of his fans!

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals family hardship after Strictly win

The EastEnders actress, 27, made Strictly history after she became the first deaf contestant to perform on the show before going on to win. And in response, Giovanni paid the sweetest homage to Rose by making at least three of his shows more accessible to the deaf community.

Production company, Strictly Theatre Co, took to Instagram to announce that Giovanni's shows in Glasgow, Hayes and Manchester, will feature an interpreter.

"I'm cheering this! Fantastic," wrote one fan, while another remarked: "Even more reasons to love Gio." A third post read: "You are an incredible man. The way you took care of Rose, the wonderful time you gave her and helping giving her a voice, nothing but beauty." [sic]

The professional dancer will have a British Sign Language interpreter on his upcoming tour

Giovanni's tour, This Is Me, will kick off on 1 March in Coventry before ending in London on 29 May 2022. On Monday, Rose touched upon her "difficult" education, something that her mother Donna had been fighting to make more accessible.

"I think it's became we went through a lot," explained Rose on BBC Breakfast. "Aww I'm getting emotional now. Because at primary school, at nursery school – it goes way, way back, where my education was difficult.

"My mum had to fight a lot to make it accessible for my education, right from the start so I had that right from the beginning of everything I do [she was] constantly fighting, constantly battled to get what I needed."

Rose and Giovanni were announced the winners of Strictly 2021

During a chat with The Guardian, Rose revealed there were only a handful of deaf students at her school. "I didn't get bullied, I still had a good time at school but I had to fight for my education," she explained.

"They only had three notetakers, and [the deaf children] were in different classes, so most of them went to a classroom with no interpreter, no notetaker. My mum really fought to make sure I had a notetaker and interpreter with me at all times.

"I was lucky, but it was ridiculous. Unfortunately, that's a normal life for many deaf children – they are in mainstream schools with no access."

