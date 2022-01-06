Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys night out ahead of reuniting with Giovanni Pernice The Strictly Come Dancing winners will soon reunite

Rose Ayling-Ellis may be riding high following her sensational win on Strictly Come Dancing with Giovanni Pernice, but on Wednesday, the EastEnders actress kicked back and relaxed as she enjoyed a cosy night at the movies.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old - who became the first deaf contestant to win the ballroom competition - headed to a luxury cinema hall with a plus one to watch a film with subtitles.

Joking about having the room to themselves whilst a trailer of Death on the Nile played on in the background, Rose remarked: "The perks of English-spoken subtitles film is having the whole cinema to yourselves."

It's not known who accompanied Rose, but it's highly likely that her boyfriend Samuel Arnold was with her. The couple, who have been together for over seven years, tend to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

Later this month, Rose is set to reunite with her dance partner Giovanni for the nationwide Strictly tour which will kick off in Birmingham on 20 January.

The actress made Strictly history after she became the first deaf contestant to perform on the show before going on to win. Her presence on the show has gone a long way to highlight the deaf community and their needs.

Rose's win went down in Strictly history

Earlier this week, Rose expressed her gratitude with a heartwarming message. In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "'Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually, the confidence will follow.'

"That definitely what 2021 did for me, the year of growth, discovery and surprises. I cannot wait to see what 2022 would bring." Giovanni was one of the first to react to Rose's beautiful snap, commenting with a string of love heart emojis.

