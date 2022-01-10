Strictly's Giovanni Pernice celebrates personal news after dinner date with Rose Ayling-Ellis Giovanni and Rose are set to take part in the Strictly tour soon

It was a big weekend for Giovanni Pernice - not only was the Strictly Come Dancing star reunited with his dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, but he was also celebrating some huge career news.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the professional dancer revealed that his solo This is Me tour is almost sold out, and there are only a few tickets remaining. So fans have to be quick!

"This is incredible…" he said in the caption. "I guess all of us can't wait to be back at the theatre. You can still book at www.giovannipernice.com. I LOVE U."

His followers were quick to praise Giovanni and share their excitement, with one writing: "Can't wait for this!! @mfrangou85 its gonna be the best night!!" Another remarked: "96 days and then one of my biggest dreams of meeting you will come true @pernicegiovann1 xx." A third post read: "Very much looking forward to it."

The news comes as Giovanni, 31, was reunited with EastEnders star Rose following their triumphant win on the 2021 series of Strictly. They shared a snippet of their dinner date at Italian restaurant Gola, in London.

Giovanni's solo tour is almost sold out

"Nice catch up @rose.a.e," Giovanni captioned his video. A second clip heard the Italian dancer saying, "Happy days! Food!"

The pair are teaming up once again for the show's nationwide tour which kicks off in Birmingham on 20 January. Speaking about her involvement, Rose said: "I loved every minute of my Strictly journey, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting!

Rose's win went down in Strictly history

"I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

The actress made Strictly history after she became the first deaf contestant to perform on the show before going on to win. Her presence in the competition has gone a long way to highlight the deaf community and their needs.

