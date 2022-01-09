Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in striking outfit to reunite with Giovanni Pernice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reunited on Saturday evening, enjoying a dinner date at Italian restaurant Gola, in London.

Taking to Instagram to mark the reunion, Giovanni shared a hilarious video of himself in the company of the Eastenders actress. In their usual comic style, the duo stared at each other with blank faces as the camera zoomed out to reveal their table for two. A second video pictured Rose rejoicing as she prepared to tuck into her plate of food, wearing a striking orange polo neck jumper.

Rose looked beautiful in her statement, bright knitwear, which she teamed with a pair of elegant gold hoops. Looking radiant, the 27-year-old star rocked a minimal makeup look, letting her brunette locks fall past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style.

Rose enjoyed a meal out with her fellow Strictly champion

Meanwhile, Giovanni looked dapper in a turquoise shirt layered beneath a navy suit jacket.

"Nice catch up @rose.a.e," Giovanni captioned his video. A second clip heard the Italian dancer saying "Happy days! Food!"

Strictly fans will be thrilled to hear that Rose and Giovanni will continue to work together despite the series ending.

The two stars have been confirmed in the line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which will kick off in Birmingham on 20 January.

Rose and Giovanni's win went down in history

The other celebrities and professional dancers also include; Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec; Maisie Williams and Kai Widdrington; Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Speaking about her involvement, EastEnders star Rose said: "I loved every minute of my Strictly journey, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting!

"I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

