Tess Daly is continuing to relish every moment with her loved ones following a wintery New Year escape. Over the weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing host shared a series of snaps documenting their family time, which included a delicious brunch and a long country walk.

"Sundays are long lazy breakfasts, fresh bedding and relaxing (albeit cold) family walks #SundayMood," she simply remarked.

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Tess and husband Vernon Kay enjoyed a few days in Dorset with their daughters, Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 12.

They hit the sandy beach of the coastal county, with the TV star uploading photos. She remarked: "A little family trip to the beach was the perfect start to 2022, although the wind had other ideas about my hair."

The trip was no doubt a welcome treat as Tess only recently wrapped up the latest series of Strictly whilst Vernon stepped in to present This Morning. Despite their hectic lifestyles, the couple never fail to thrill fans with their romantic couple posts and heartwarming tributes to each other on social media.

Tess shared these snaps over the weekend

Tess, 52, and Vernon, 47, have been married for nearly two decades, tying the knot in 2003 and later renewing their vows in France six years ago.

During a chat with HELLO! last year, the mum-of-two opened up about their wedding renewal. "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness,'" she recalled. "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

She added: "It was overwhelmingly special and memorable. He did very well there. I couldn't believe they were all there and this was really happening. It was very special and a wonderful way to mark ten years. What's he going to do when it's 20 years?"

