Strictly's Tess Daly sparks sweet fan reaction after sharing pregnancy throwback with Vernon Kay The Strictly star's eldest child will soon turn 17

Tess Daly was clearly feeling emotional as she reminisced about her first pregnancy on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing host shared a sweet throwback snap of herself with husband Vernon Kay just weeks before they welcomed their first child Phoebe.

MORE: Tess Daly looks sensational in 'extra' Strictly-inspired dress on date with Vernon Kay

The snap sees Tess smiling whilst wrapping her arms around her husband. "Flashback to these young things! [heart emoji] Who would have thought I was pregnant with my eldest who's 17 in a few weeks! Time flies," she remarked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching I'm A Celebrity final

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, are one of the UK's most beloved celebrity couples. They tied the knot in September 2003 before welcoming their two daughters, Phoebe, now 16, and 12-year-old Amber.

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

MORE: Tess Daly cuddles up to Vernon Kay in smouldering date night snap

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Both beautiful and still are." Another remarked: "What a gorgeous photo [heart emoji]." Katie Piper even added: "Love this throwback [heart eyes emojis]."

The post comes shortly after the lovebirds marked their 18th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the mum-of-two shared a screenshot of a framed photograph of the moment they shared their first kiss as husband and wife. "18 years ago today…," she simply gushed.

Tess posted this sweet throwback picture

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity last year.

During a chat with HELLO! back in January, Tess opened up about their wedding renewal. "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness'" she recalled.

"It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.