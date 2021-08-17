Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are set to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next month. And ahead of the special occasion, the couple dressed to the nines for a romantic night out.

"Dinner date," the Strictly Come Dancing host simply remarked alongside the black and white photo, which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

Exclusive: Tess Daly makes heartbreaking confession about filming Strictly in lockdown

Tess Daly uploaded this sweet date night photo

In the sweet snapshot, the TV stars cuddled up to one another as they posed in front of a pretty high street with bunting.

MORE: Tess Daly gives rare insight into marriage with Vernon Kay following I'm A Celeb stint

SEE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay look loved-up in never-before-seen throwback photo

Vernon and Tess, who tied the knot in September 2003, are one of the UK's most beloved celebrity couples. They are doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 12-year-old Amber.

During a chat with HELLO! back in January, Tess opened up about lockdown life and how their family time has been invaluable. She said: "It's a levelling experience. We are in it together. I mean, as a family, we've always been a tight-knit unit. I'm very much about focusing on the positive, which at this time is, of course, extremely challenging."

On how she likes to unwind, Tess added: "After the kids have had their breakfast and they're doing their first online lesson of the day, I will take myself off for a 20-minute online yoga class because it's brilliant.

Tess shares two daughters with husband Vernon Kay

"Not just for the physical side, the flexibility side. It's great for putting you in a really good headspace so you feel like you're in control of your day rather than being bombarded by outside elements such as the news you can't control."

Within the next few weeks, Tess will once again be bringing the glitz and glamour to our TV screens when she returns to film the latest series of Strictly.

Sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the show, the 52-year-old beauty expressed her excitement. "The full lineup is out and I'm SO excited," she wrote. "Can't wait for another year of shenanigans with @ClaudiaWinkle AND to see some of these incredible people hit the dance floor!"

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.