Tess Daly debuts new look on romantic holiday with husband Vernon Kay The Strictly Come Dancing host rocked a makeup-free look in Dorset

Tess Daly has swapped the glitz and glamour of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for the sandy beaches of Dorset, enjoying a family holiday with husband Vernon Kay.

SEE: Tess Daly shows the revealing outfits that didn't make it onto Strictly

Taking to Instagram to share a trio of photographs from her new year escape with Vernon and their two daughters, Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 12, the star looked radiant as she rocked minimal makeup, an oversized duvet coat and cosy knit scarf. The January weather might not be ideal for a family beach trip, but the 52-year-old star appeared to be all smiles as she cosied up to Vernon in a romantic snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly impresses fans with major dietary change

"A little family trip to the beach was the perfect start to 2022 - although the wind had other ideas about my hair [laughing emoji]", Tess told fans.

Other photos pictured Phoebe and Amber running through rockpools towards the sea, and a windswept selfie from the glamorous Strictly host.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

RELATED: Tess Daly's daily diet revealed - and it's so relatable

Tess shared a windswept selfie from Dorset

Tess may have left her dramatic makeup and sparkling wardrobe on the set of Strictly, but we're seriously loving her radiant new year look.

Fans were quick to comment on Tess' gorgeous glow, including former Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley, who commented: "You look beautiful".

"Lovely photo. So natural", wrote a second fan, while a third penned: "Stunning, so natural! Happy New Year to you and your gang, Dorset Jurassic coast is beautiful."

Tess and Vernon cosied up on the beach together

Tess' sweet family post may come as a surprise to fans who rarely see the family of four together, given Tess and Vernon's extremely busy working schedules. Despite their hectic lifestyles, the couple never fail to thrill fans with their romantic couple posts and heartwarming tributes to each other on social media.

Tess and Vernon have been married for nearly two decades, tying the knot in 2003 and later renewing their vows in France six years ago.

When Vernon appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2020, the Family Fortunes star told his fellow Castle-dwellers about how he secretly masterminded their vow renewal ceremony.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.