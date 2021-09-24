Tess Daly looks sensational in the most 'extra' Strictly-inspired dress on date with Vernon Kay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly sure knows a thing or two about fashion - and her latest number is certainly a sight for sore eyes!

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the TV star - who is married to Vernon Kay - shared a gorgeous snap of herself looking absolutely sensational in a black one-shoulder number for date night.

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

The striking Taller Marmo dress, worth £1,574.82 on Net-A-Porter, featured a feather-trimmed hemline and was perfectly designed to be worn loose - fabulous on the presenter's slender silhouette.

MORE: Tess Daly cuddles up to Vernon Kay in smouldering date night snap

MORE: Tess Daly gives rare insight into marriage with Vernon Kay

Admitting that the look was "extra," Tess wrote in the caption: "Date night during Strictly season means feathers are on the menu #extra."

Fans rushed to comment underneath the post, with many adding the flame emoji. "Love a feather," said one follower, while another remarked: "Omg that is fabulous [heart emoji]." A third post read: "Feathered fabulousness."

Tess looked divine in this black number

There's no denying that Tess looked amazing for date night – which comes almost a week after she marked her 18th anniversary with husband Vernon.

To mark the occasion, the mum-of-two shared a screenshot of a framed photograph of the moment they shared their first kiss as husband and wife. "18 years ago today…," she simply gushed.

The couple, who are one of the UK's most beloved celebrity couples, tied the knot in September 2003. They are doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 12-year-old Amber.

Taller Marmo dress, £1,574.82, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity last year.

During a chat with HELLO! back in January, Tess opened up about their wedding renewal. "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness'" she recalled. "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.