Alison Hammond has been flooded with sympathy after she shared a heartbreaking post in honour of her mum, who died two years ago.

Sharing a beautiful throwback picture of her mum Maria, the This Morning host touched upon her grief as she wrote: "Mummy Two years today you left me and the pain has never left my heart.

WATCH: Alison Hammond and son Aidan Hammond answer family questions

"I love and Miss you sooo much. I hear and feel you all the time. My Angel Maria [heart emojis]."

Alison's emotional post was met with an outpouring of support from her fans and friends, including her ITV colleague Holly Willoughby, who said: "Ah Alison… sending huge love to you [heart emoji]." Gemma Atkinson stated: "Ahh Alison.. sending lots of love."

Kate Lawler added: "What a beautiful picture of your Mumma. She will be so proud of all you have accomplished since she passed darling x." Sunetra Sarker commented: "One of the loveliest mums of them all."

Alison shared this precious snap of her late mum Maria

Alison's mother - who hailed from Guyana - died from liver and lung cancer in January 2020. Sadly, the TV star's father passed away four months later in June.

When announcing the news of her mum's death, Alison wrote a meaningful Valentine's Day message. "Today I dedicate Valentine's Day to my beautiful, wonderful mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer. Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of," she said at the time.

The star continued: "Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that you're ok and with God in Heaven now. I will always remember you and try to make you proud. I love you mum."

