This Morning's Alison Hammond reveals dating 'struggle' as she talks exes

Alison Hammond has opened up about her past relationships, claiming she was the reason behind the splits. The This Morning host, who has launched her new book, You've Got To Laugh, admitted she is currently working through her "issues" and is ready to find a partner.

"The exes that I've had have all actually been quite wonderful," she told The Mirror. "It's me that's the problem! It's me who's the issue in a relationship, but I’m working on that.

"I struggle being with someone because I'm so independent, that's the problem. A man needs to be needed, doesn’t he? But I always think I can do everything for myself."

Admitting that she has tried dating apps like Tinder, Birmingham-born star Alison confessed that starting a new relationship whilst being in the public eye can be tricky.

"It's so hard. They say, 'Why are you using Alison Hammond as your profile picture?' and I go, 'Because I am Alison Hammond.' They're like, 'Sure you are,'" she said.

Asked whether anyone should be worried about her spilling the beans in her book, Alison said: "I could have really gone to town on all my blokes but, to be fair, I've been very lucky. The exes that I've had have all actually been quite wonderful."

The 46-year-old was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her 16-year-old son Aiden. In 2020, Alison was also briefly involved with Ben Kusi who she met on Celebs Go Dating.

In a previous interview with Woman's Own, she revealed: "I would love to get married. I’d love to walk down the aisle in a big, white dress and have the fairy-tale wedding. I love being in love; I am a different person when I am. My heart sings – it’s amazing."

As for what she looks for in a partner, Alison said the main qualities she looks for are that they are "kind, funny, driven and passionate for life", as well as wanting to be a part of her family with her son Aiden.

