Alison Hammond has led the tributes to This Morning competition winner Heather Bone, who has sadly passed away at the age of 41.

The news of her death was confirmed on Heather's Instagram in a message from her two sons. It read: "After a long battle with cancer, mum went in the most peaceful and perfect way last night.

"Mum inspired so many people and will do for years to come, she always put others first and ALWAYS stayed positive which kept the whole family going. On behalf of mum she was so grateful of the support everyone gave us the past year as it kept her positive. After suffering for so long she deserves a rest. Sleep tight mum [love heart]."

Alison was among the first to comment on the sad post, writing: "God bless Heather on her next journey now, I’m so honoured to have met her. RIP Heather [love heart]."

Alison led the tributes to This Morning winner Heather

Heather captured viewers' hearts when she appeared on This Morning after being selected for Dosh on your Doorstep. When Alison turned up on her doorstep, Heather revealed that she only had three months left to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

She explained she would be using the money for a big farewell party and the show donated an extra £1,000 on top of the £1,000 she had won.

Mum-of-two Heather has passed away at the age of 41

In August she sat down with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to confirm she had indeed spent the money on her own wake.

"It went fantastic, everyone turned up in wigs. It was nice to see people I haven’t seen for quite a long time and then trying to find out who’s under that wig. That was really really nice," she said.

"It was everything all mixed up, it was emotional, it was happy, it was nice to see work friends I haven’t seen for a while. It was really nice."

