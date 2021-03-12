Alison Hammond and 'twin' son Aidan have the best banter – here's the video proof The pair joined HELLO! for an exclusive Mother's Day shoot

Alison Hammond and her teenage son Aidan have taken part in an exclusive video with HELLO! ahead of Mother's Day.

The pair's close bond and hilarious banter are clear to see in the heartwarming clip, as Alison and Aidan are put on the spot and ask each other heart-tugging questions. Watch the video below.

GALLERY: 9 stars celebrating Mother's Day for the very first time

The This Morning star's teenage son reveals the hardest thing he finds about having Alison as a mum, as well as the last time she made him proud. Aidan also manages to come up with a list of Alison's best mum qualities after an awkward pause…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond and 'twin' son Aidan have the best banter

Meanwhile, Alison shares her hopes and dreams for her only child, who was born on the same day as her and who Alison calls her "twin". "He has enriched my life in ways I never even imagined. He's brought so much joy, I can't imagine life without him," Alison told us last week as she starred on our exclusive Digital Cover.

MORE: 56 best thoughtful Mother's Day gifts to buy for mum this year

MORE: 25 best Mother's Day hampers to spoil her with

The mother-of-one also admitted: "My one wish would be that I'd had more children. I wish I'd had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future. I've got so much more love to give – I don't think I'm done with one child, I'm just not. Aidan has already got two sisters and a brother from his dad's side, who he still sees."

Watch the video above and check out more of Alison's exclusive interview here.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.