Ruth Langsford enjoys exciting first Friday following This Morning departure

Ruth Langsford enjoyed her first Friday off following her departure from This Morning last month.

The TV star and her husband, Eamonn Holmes, have been replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who are now hosting the ITV show on Fridays.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ruth revealed that she spent the day preparing for her new QVC launch.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford struts in her skinny jeans

"Very excited to be launching my new style cricket jumper tomorrow evening on @qvcuk If you’d like to shop early though it’s available on the website now," she posted on Friday.

"I’m overwhelmed by the response so far - Thank you to everyone who’s already ordered. Just a heads up, if you fancy the Pink it’s going FAST! Click link in my bio to shop. Hope you can join me and @officialjackiekabler for the launch show at 9pm tomorrow evening."

On Saturday morning, Ruth was ready for another day at QVC headquarters, sharing a video from inside her "messy" dressing room.

Fans are obsessed with Ruth's latest QVC launch

Ruth said: "Morning! Just realised my dressing room looks like a messy teenager’s bedroom!! Hope you can join me & @chloeeverton1 on @qvcuk for fashion & fun at 11.00!"

Ruth has received high praise from fans over her latest launch, with one commenting on her post: "Morning Ruth can’t imagine any jumpers left they’ve just rocketed out the door."

Another wrote: "Loving the new jumper." A third added: "I need that cricket jumper in my life! I don’t like cricket... I love it."

Ruth Langsford V Neck Contrast Trim Jumper, £34.98, QVC

Ruth's cricket style jumper is available in five colours – pink, bright orange, white, navy and smooth cappuccino – this laidback knit is perfect for staying cosy indoors in January. We can see it paired with everything from jeans to trousers, pencil skirts and loungewear.

A winter wardrobe essential, Ruth's V-neck design will launch as a TSV (Today's Special Value) at £34.98. Once the TSV is over the price will then go up to £47.50, so customers will have to be quick if they want to snap up the latest style for up to £12.52 off.

