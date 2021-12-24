Alison Hammond's incredible Christmas tree with son Aiden pays touching family tribute

Alison Hammond has paid tribute to her Jamaican heritage with her Christmas tree at home with her son Aiden.

The This Morning host took to Instagram to reveal her gorgeous tree, complete with gold acorns, mini red presents and tinsel as well as beautiful ornaments from March Muses, who create Christmas decorations of colour. "Adding my Jamaican culture to the tree be like…@marchmuses," Alison wrote, as she showed off her gorgeous Black angel topper dressed in a gold sequin dress. In fact, the £25 ornament is so popular it has sold out in both the gold and silver designs!

Alison was born in Birmingham to Jamaican parents, Clifford and Maria. Last year was a difficult one for the TV star who lost her mother to cancer in February 2020, four months before her father passed away in Jamaica and Alison was unable to attend his funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps her latest nod to her Jamaican roots is in memory of her late parents.

The mum-of-one lives in Birmingham with Aiden and she previously revealed she loves being near her childhood neighbourhood. "I grew up in Kingstanding and went to Cardinal Wiseman School. Then we moved to Hall Green, where I still live just round the corner from mum. I love Birmingham. I love everything about it. I would never leave it," she previously told Birmingham Living.

Alison has shared several glimpses inside her home over the years. It features a modern kitchen with white worktops, integrated appliances and taupe and black cabinets which she covered with photos of her co-stars. A sign resting on top reads: "This kitchen is for laughing & dancing."

Meanwhile, she transformed her garden during the coronavirus lockdown. The star laid artificial grass on her lawn, positioned a huge potted palm tree next to the back door, and even has her own hot tub to relax in on the patio.

