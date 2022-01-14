Sofia Vergara sends temperatures soaring in gold metallic bikini – friends react The 49-year-old shared a picture of herself from the nineties

Sofia Vergara took a trip down memory lane on Thursday as she shared an iconic modelling picture of herself on Instagram.

MORE: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's romantic birthday dinner crashed by 'mistress' – fans react

Taking to social media, the mother-of-one posted a snap taken back in the nineties which showed her posing seductively in front of a swimming pool in a gorgeous metallic gold bikini that perfectly highlighted her figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and her lookalike sister and niece pull off the ultimate dance routine

"#tbt Miami the 90's," she simply captioned the post, which was a hit with friends and fans alike.

READ: Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable in figure-flattering mini dress of dreams

RELATED: Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury

One of the first to react was her America's Got Talent colleague Howie Mandel, who wrote: "Haven't changed."

Sofia Vergara looked stunning in a gold bikini

His comment was liked by many of the former Modern Family star's fans, and many agreed.

"You...pretty much look EXACTLY the same - just upgraded your makeup to current trend! Sassy, sexy, smart, & sensational at making us all laugh! Thx 4 sharing with us, you beautiful icon," one remarked, whilst a second added: "90s? This was like a month ago."

Many others simply left fire emojis, like AGT colleague and supermodel Heidi Klum.

Sofia has no doubt formed a close bond with all the judges on the show; not only do they support the Colombian actress but she also sings their praises.

On Thursday, taking to her Instagram, Sofia shared a brief clip of Heidi's music video for her first-ever single, Chai Tea With Heidi, featuring Snoop Dogg.

The star has a great friendship with her fellow AGT judges

"Divinaaaaa!!" she wrote alongside it.

In the black-and-white clip the pair dance in front of a classic car, with clips of the supermodel dancing on a beach showing throughout.

Speaking of the single, Heidi has said: "When we were discussing the title song for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model, it was suggested perhaps I should record my own song this year.

"I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and challenging myself so it was something I was definitely considering but I knew there was only one person I wanted to sing with."

She continued: "I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home."