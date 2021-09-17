Sofia Vergara is a 'dancing queen' at son Manolo's epic 30th birthday party – VIDEO The star went all out for the special milestone

Sofia Vergara knows how to throw a party and how to be the life of one – and she showed off just that on Friday as she shared several pictures and videos from her son Manolo's birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared several posts throughout the night, showing just how much fun was had at her Los Angeles home.

"Happy bday Manolo!!" she wrote in the first clip, which showed all the guests sat around a large table which was set up in her garden, just next to her swimming pool.

The guests enjoyed delicious food, including raw Hamachi and tomahawk steak, and the most epic cake in the form of a wooden chopping board, with an edible tomato, carrots, mushroom and knife.

Sofia and her son Manolo are incredibly close

During the sit-down dinner, the birthday group were entertained with live music and Sofia and her son could be seen singing and dancing to Abba's hit Dancing Queen.

Sofia even shook her hips at John Erick The Score's hit Toma Reggaeton, alongside her good friend Barry Peele.

The dancing didn't stop there, as the Modern Family star continued to dance up a storm to Latin hits on her stories.

Manolo is Sofia's only son. The 49-year-old married Jose Gonzalez when she was 18-year-old and welcomed their only son the following year. Sadly, the couple parted ways the following year and Sofia and Manolo moved to Miami on their own.

The actress is very outspoken on what it was like to raise her only son as a single mother, and how proud she is of him.

"Every time people compliment me about my son, it is very rewarding," Sofia told People in the past. "When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."