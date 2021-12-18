Sofia Vergara sizzles in bikini snapshot as fans shower her with praise The actress delighted her fans

Sofia Vergara threw it back to the noughties when she shared a fabulous bikini photo on Instagram on Friday.

The Modern Family actress is no stranger to impressive swimsuit selfies and this one was no different.

Sofia, 49, posed in a two-piece as she reclined in a leather chair and with her long, dark locks worn loose.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara wows in wonderful sequinned outfit

She simply captioned it: "#tbt Los Angeles early 2000's," and it didn't take long for fans to rush in with compliments. "Just as beautiful today as then," wrote one, while another added: "But now, I think you look more beautiful."

Many marveled at her sky-high heels and more took the opportunity to tell her they miss Modern Family.

The star has been enjoying plenty of time with her real, off-screen family, however, and recently shared snapshots and videos from her Thanksgiving with her loved ones.

Sofia noughties throwback delighted fans

The Colombian actress decided it was style over comfort for her festive feast and pulled off a sultry look in a silky dress which didn't disappoint.

In one clip, Sofia, her sister Veronica and niece Claudia all wore similar dresses to one another and showed off their dance moves with a sultry performance in which they swayed their hips to the rhythm of the music.

Sofia celebrated Thanksgiving with her loved ones

At first glance, fans could be forgiven for thinking they were seeing triple, as the trio of women looked so much alike.

Fans noticed it too and commented: "There's more of you?" and, "you're all so gorgeous".

There were strings of heart emojis and it was clear her fans adored the footage.

