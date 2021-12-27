Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable in figure-flattering mini dress of dreams How gorgeous did the Modern Family star look?

Sofia Vergara sent fans wild when she posed up a storm in a super flattering mini dress over the weekend.

The Modern Family star wowed in the strapless, snake print number in a series of glamorous photos shared on her Instagram account. The bodycon dress clung to her hourglass figure, catching the light as she posed with a glass of champagne. Sofia, 49, added a pair of gold chandelier earrings for extra sparkle and styled her long brunette hair in a poker straight style.

Sofia Vergara dances at son Manolo's 30th

The beauty sported a slick of burgundy lipstick and highlighted her cheekbones with a light dusting of bronzer.

The gorgeous images saw the star modelling a pair of sunglasses from her Foster Grant collaboration.

Sofia captioned the photographs: "It's a champagne & shades kind of holiday Wearing the Celia sunglasses, the Carmen sunglasses, and the new Liliana readers… Cheers to another year of timeless style! #sofiavergaraxfostergrant."

The star's fans were loving the snapshots, branding her "so beautiful" and "gorgeous". Supermodel and fellow America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum even chimed in, leaving a string of flame emojis in the comments section.

Sofia's affordable range of eyewear has been wildly popular with fans, especially since each pair sold goes to a good cause, helping with vision correction in impoverished communities around the world.

The Colombian actress is spending the holidays with her husband Joe Manganiello and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30.

This isn't the first time Sofia has caused a stir over the festive period. She recently shared a stunning swimsuit photo, a throwback to her early modeling days.

She simply captioned it: "#tbt Los Angeles early 2000's," and it didn't take long for fans to rush in with compliments.

"Just as beautiful today as then," wrote one, while another added: "But now, I think you look more beautiful."

