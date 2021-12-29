Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's romantic birthday dinner crashed by 'mistress' – fans react

Sofia Vergara treated her husband of six years, Hollywood hunk Joe Manganiello, to a special day on Tuesday, as he marked his milestone 45th birthday.

The Colombian actress pulled out all the stops to make it a special celebration and not only did she congratulate him over social media, calling him her "divine husband", but she treated him to a romantic dinner.

"Bday dinner," Sofia captioned a loved-up post of them at a restaurant. The photo saw Joe kissing Sofia on her head whilst she had her right hand placed gently on his face.

On Joe's Instagram account, he shared the same picture alongside two more. The first one showed him posing next to his personalised birthday cake featuring what looks like a family crest and an edible banner that reads: "Happy Birthday Joe."

Joe and Sofia's pet Bubbles joined them as they celebrated the actor's birthday

The last picture shows Joe during the birthday dinner posing alongside his impressive raw steak while a very special someone, his pet dog Bubbles, can be seen sitting on his lap whilst attentively looking at the delicious dish.

Bubbles' appearance didn't go unnoticed, and many fans were quick to comment on it, revealing they loved that she goes wherever the couple goes.

"I love that you guys always have your furbaby with you. It's so adorable. Happy Birthday!" wrote a fan of the actor, whilst another remarked: "The dog is seriously ever-present."

Sofia treated Joe to a very special cake

Bubbles was rescued by the couple last year and although both Sofia and Joe coo over her, the pup clearly has a favourite.

"I'm definitely her favourite family member, for sure. I am dada," Joe told Ryan Seacrest earlier this year.

Sofia later went on Jimmy Fallon's show and confessed that the eight-year-old dog hates her and acts as if she is Joe's mistress. "She hates me. She was supposed to be for me, she was supposed to be my dog. And she arrived at the house and I don't know, she thought that she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do. She is after him all day long, harassing him. It's an obsession this dog has for him. It's horrific, she hates me.

"She's super mean to me. She bites me," Sofia added.

She later remarked: "He treats her like she is a little puppy, a little daughter he has. But she insists on acting like a mistress. She sleeps with him, she gets angry when I walk in the room, it's a whole thing…"