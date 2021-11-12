As a cancer survivor herself, having been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000 and fortunately having made a full recovery, Sofia Vergara is passionate about eradicating the disease. She says it was cancer that "brought me down to earth" and helped her "realise the important things".

The Modern Family actress has lent her support to charities like Stand Up to Cancer and also worked extensively with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The paediatric treatment and research facility costs around $2.8m a day to run, but patients are not charged for their care.

In 2018, she helped one boy from her native Colombia be flown over and treated at St Jude's for a bone marrow transplant.

"Sofia Vergara is the epitome of kindness. From the international charities that she supports and gives time and money to, to how she treats each and every act who shows up in front of her on America's Got Talent" - Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara's AGT co-star

Sofia understands that while some cancers are treatable, many people can't afford the bills, or their local hospitals can't provide adequate treatment. One of the first things she did after recovering from cancer was to help open a new paediatric cancer ward at a hospital in her hometown of Barranquilla.

The actress has also got involved with Stella McCartney's annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, modelling pink lingerie to remind women to get checked regularly.

Her America's Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel shone a light on Sofia's kindness, telling HELLO!: "Sofia Vergara is the epitome of kindness. From the international charities that she supports and gives time and money to, to how she treats each and every act who shows up in front of her on America's Got Talent, whether she likes them or not."

He quipped: "But my personal experience with her kindness is she has given me one pair of Sofia Vergara jeans from Wallmart and I look damn good in my Rosa's. Thank you Sofia."

