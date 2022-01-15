Kelly Ripa sizzles in yellow swimsuit in flashback photo with husband Mark Consuelos The LIVE! star works out every day

Kelly Ripa showed off the results of her hardcore fitness regime with a throwback glimpse at a vacation gone by with husband Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to her Instagram Stories with a fun clip of her at the dinner table during the tropical getaway.

While the focus of her message was the joy the lazy susan was giving her, her cute lemon swimsuit couldn't go unnoticed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit

Kelly was seated at the table between Mark and a friend and she was having fun spinning the turntable laden with food. She wrote: "FBF handling that lazy susan like a boss."

The mom-of-three wore a halter neck one-piece which she'd teamed with a striped coverup which was rolled down to her waist.

She appeared make-up free and looked radiant with the tropical palm trees blowing in the wind behind her.

Kelly was dreaming of her past vacation

Kelly didn't reveal where the vacation had taken place, but it looked positively dreamy.

While she's not on holiday now, she did recently visit her youngest son, Joaquin, at his new digs at Michigan State University.

She's likely squeezing as much time in with her family - including her daughter, Lola, and son, Michael - before her busy schedule kicks in once more.

Kelly loves a beach vacation

Not only does Kelly have her hosting gig on LIVE! but she has a career highlight approaching too.

Away from the spotlight, the TV host spent the last year writing down many personal stories about everything from her childhood to her family life in preparation for her debut book.

Live Wire will be released in April, and fans will get to know a lot more about the actress.

The book's description reads: "Live Wire will feature a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above – putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display".

