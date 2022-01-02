Kelly Ripa opens the doors into her lavish foyer at Manhattan home – and it looks like a hotel The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has multiple properties

Kelly Ripa has an impressive property portfolio including a $27million townhouse located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's emotional revelation about son Joaquin

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a rare glimpse inside the property during her New Year's Eve celebrations, and it's safe to say it's as luxurious as you would expect.

The mother-of-three posted a photo of a tasty looking platter of cheese and fruit on the dining room table, alongside the caption: "Scenes from a cheeseboard pre 2022."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit

In the background, Kelly's grand foyer was in view, featuring a stylish side table decorated with flowers. A gold staircase added another opulent feel to the property.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share loved-up photo on NYE

MORE: Kelly Ripa marks special occasion with surprising pool photo from her Hamptons home

Kelly lives in Manhattan with her husband Mark Consuelos, and the pair enjoyed a night in on New Year's Eve.

The couple had been joined by their three children for Christmas Day a week before, which was all the more special this year as they are all now living away from home.

Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse into her luxurious Manhattan home

In September, Kelly and Mark became empty nesters after their youngest son Joaquin went off to college in Michigan.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin made a brave decision that broke family tradition

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

Their oldest children Michael and Lola both attended university in New York but also moved out in order to gain independence.

During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, while discussing Lola's time at college, Kelly explained: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local… if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children

She continued: "I treat it like long distance. I did the same thing for my son… My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he's identical to dad Mark Consuelos

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son opens up about surprising relationship with his parents

The close-knit family meet up regularly and as well as their home in Manhattan, they also spend a lot of time at their vacation home in The Hamptons.

Kelly and Mark have several properties around the United States

The stunning property boasts ocean views and a huge outdoor pool, and is the perfect home for hosting.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares update from college as famous parents show support

MORE: Kelly Ripa teases change to family home that fans are waiting for

Kelly's co-star Ryan Seacrest is a regular there, and was even pictured in the swimming pool in a recent throwback photo posted by the TV star to mark her colleague's birthday in December.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.