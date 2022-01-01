Kelly Ripa and husband Mark delight fans with loved up photo inside $27m townhouse The stars celebrated alone this year

Presenter Kelly Ripa shared a sweet kissing selfie with her husband Mark Consuelos to ring in 2022. The celebrations looked a little more subdued than years past when they were surrounded by family but that didn't stop the good times.

GALLERY: Kelly Ripa's New York mansion is worth 20 Manhattan homes

"#2022 is looking up! Captured a kissing selfie with my short arm. HAPPY NEW YEAR" Kelly wrote alongside the image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show live on televsion

The snap showed Kelly sporting a novelty hat while Mark kept it casual in a t-shirt, and pretty balloons could be seen in the background behind them.

Kelly and Mark snapped a kissing selfie

"You're one of the RARE meant to be's. It's rare and I adore it. Love you two," commented one fan on the post, while another added: "Couple goals." A third wrote: You guys are so damn cute. Happy new year!"

One inquisitive user did ask the stars: "Quiet evening at home?"

The stars also shared throwback posts

It appeared as though the couple were home alone for the occasion, but they did both take to Instagram Stories to share memories of previous New Year's parties and family gatherings they have experienced together.

READ: 5 surprising facts about Kelly Ripa's wedding to Mark Consuelos

SEE: Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

The whole family recently reunited for Christmas, which was no doubt extra special for everyone as it marks Kelly and Mark's first one as official empty nesters.

The children did return to the family home for Christmas

They are parents to children Michael, Lola and Joaquin. In September, Joaquin was the last of their children to leave home to attend university, so Kelly and Mark are now alone in their stunning New York townhouse.

The property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is believed to be worth £24million ($27million) – twenty times more expensive than the average Manhattan home, which sells for $1.345million.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and Riverdale actor have shared glimpses inside their family life including a look at the 7,796-square-foot property, which boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms – and wow!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.