Peter Andre's video of son Junior, 16, divides fans – and even the teenager is embarrassed The teenager is following in his dad's footsteps

Peter Andre is a proud dad to four children, and he often shares that pride via his Instagram – either showing off their latest achievements or simply singing their praises.

MORE: Peter Andre shares heartwarming post about wife Emily following Katie Price row

On Sunday, he did just that for his teenage son Junior, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre can't contain his laughter whilst watching son Junior perform

The Mysterious Girl singer shared a brief clip showing Junior performing some Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves on his living room floor and he couldn't stop laughing as he filmed it.

READ: Peter Andre's son Junior teases 'big things are happening'

RELATED: Peter Andre left heartbroken after missing son Junior's big moment due to mystery bug

"We're watching Hoarders and Junior keeps dancing," he said, before laughing out loud several times.

Peter and Junior have a really good relationship

Captioning the video, he added: "Typical night at home…" followed by a laughing emoji.

Junior could be seen performing next to the TV and while there was no music playing, he could be seen performing some of MJ's iconic moves such as the spin and crotch grab – which some fans were unsure about.

"Like the dancing but not sure about the thrusting, bit young for that, but maybe that's just me, getting old," one wrote, whilst another added: "What is it with young men holding their groin?"

Fans were divided over Junior's dance

Junior himself seemed embarrassed, simply commenting with a man facepalming emoji alongside several crying face emojis.

Despite the divisive comments, many agreed that Junior had gotten his moves from his dad, and he was definitely his "mini-me".

"He's just like his dad!!! #minime," one commented, whilst another remarked sarcastically: "No idea where he gets those moves from."

Junior mostly lives with his dad and his wife Emily MacDonagh

It's definitely an exciting time for Peter's oldest son, as he recently revealed that he is pursuing a music career.

Last week, during an impromptu Q&A with fans, the teenager was asked if his songs would still be dropping in February, to which he replied: "That's cute you remembered because I only said it once," adding: "I don't know about February now but not long after. All I'm saying is expect big things from me this year."

He also posted a snap of himself standing in front of a fireworks display, and remarked: "Big things happening." His doting mum Katie Price was quick to comment, saying: "Like I said to you world wide [heart emoji]."