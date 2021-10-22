Peter Andre was left disappointed after he was forced to miss out on his son Junior's music launch due to health reasons. The Mysterious Girl singer, 48, revealed he has been the "most ill he's been in three years," and subsequently missed two nights of performing in Grease the musical.

MORE: Peter Andre hints at emotional reunion with parents - and daughter Princess reacts

On Thursday night, his 16-year-old son - who signed a mega record deal earlier this year - shared with fans that he is gearing up for the release of his debut single.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's son Junior has the best reaction to his latest performance

Taking to his Instagram Story, Junior teased the livestream launch as he told followers: "Tonight I will be going live at 7pm and I'll be playing you some of my new music that no-one has heard. So if you tune into my live you'll be the first to hear my new music."

MORE: Peter Andre talks parenting with wife Emily and the 'guilt' they feel during romantic nights out

Exclusive: Peter Andre's wife Emily makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

However, Peter expressed his regret at missing the event, writing: "Good luck tonight son. Sorry I can't be with you but show 'em what you've got."

Earlier on, Peter appeared on an Instagram Live with his eldest daughter Princess Andre, and was heard coughing in the background.

Peter uploaded this message on Instagram Stories

When asked by his daughter how he felt, the doting father replied: "I haven't felt like this for two or three years. I had Covid, but that was a different kind of feel, but that was horrible."

Meanwhile, back in August, Peter confessed he couldn't have been prouder when Junior just signed with Rebel Records and Columbia Records UK.

The star's son teased his music on Thursday

"It's your turn my son. So so proud. 6 months ago when I took you into @rebelrecs and got you in the booth, I knew you would blow them away," he wrote.

MORE: Peter and Emily Andre's romantic wedding was so regal - photos

"You have worked so hard and your dedication is incredible. 6 months later you put your signature on a major label contract. @columbiauk. You're gonna shine and I’m right here next to you all the way. Go go go. @officialjunior_andre @ripps_ @rebelrecs @columbiauk."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.