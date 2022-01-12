Peter Andre's son Junior teases 'big things are happening' The teenager is hoping to have a music career

Junior Andre is taking after his father, Peter Andre, by pursuing a music career. Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the 16-year-old was asked about his upcoming singles as he teased "big things are happening".

During an impromptu Q&A with fans, the teenager was asked if his songs would still be dropping in February, to which he replied: "That's cute you remembered because I only said it once," adding: "I don't know about February now but not long after. All I'm saying is expect big things from me this year."

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals surprising reason he let Junior sign music deal at 16

He also posted a snap of himself standing in front of a fireworks display, and remarked: "Big things happening." His doting mum Katie Price was quick to comment, saying: "Like I said to you world wide [heart emoji]."

The teenager - who signed a mega record deal last year - is no doubt looking forward to the release of his debut single.

Last week, dad Peter appeared on Loose Women to speak about Junior, revealing he made his son wait until he was 16 to sign the contract as it was the same age he was when he signed his own back in 1989.

Junior has teased big things are happening this year

When asked by panellist Coleen Nolan how Junior was getting on in his music career, Peter said: "I'm so proud of him, I wouldn't let him sign his deal until he was 16, which is exactly the same age [I was] when I signed my deal."

"I've actually got a picture of the two contracts, the one Junior signed at 16 and the contract I signed at 16. I should put that up one day," he added.

The star then told the presenters that Junior had signed to Columbia Records and that he "works so hard" before jokingly adding: "Currently, he just woke up, by the way… He's not back at college yet, he's just got up and made a pizza for breakfast. Brilliant."

