Dame Joan Collins, 88, stuns fans with endless legs in VERY glamorous photo

Dame Joan Collins has caused a big stir amongst her fans with her latest Instagram snapshot – and it's not hard to see why!

The 88-year-old shared a very glamorous image on Sunday, showing her looking typically glamorous in a black dress featuring a high split, which showcased her endless legs.

She completed her elegant ensemble with a black feathered shawl and a glittering diamond necklace. "Perfect outfit for a casual walk!" Dame Joan joked in the caption.

Fans went wild for the snapshot, with one telling the star: "As glamorous as always and looking a million dollars!"

Joan looks incredible in her glamorous new photo

Referring to Joan's Dynasty character, a second noted: "Remnants of Alexis methinks. Absolutely gorgeous and fabulous. Only you can pull this glamour off. Love it. Love it. Love it." And a third wrote: "Truly glamorous movie star." A fourth, meanwhile, quipped: "Off to Tesco's I see! ( with love ) as always, looking fabulous!"

Dame Joan is one of Hollywood's most iconic stars with a career that has spanned over 70 years. During a recent interview on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour she spoke about cancel culture and confessed it's not something she thinks about.

The star spoke candidly about the start of her career

"I don't worry about it. I think it is tragic that people can get cancelled for having an opposite opinion to one that is currently en vogue," she shared. "It is just closing down debates, closing down interesting conversations. Why should everybody feel the same way about everything? It is very boring really."

She also spoke about how she had handled "predatory" men during the start of her career. "It didn't just start when I went to Hollywood," Dame Joan confessed. "I started in the business at 16 and it started then. I coped with it by laughing a lot. Men cannot stand it when you laugh at them."

