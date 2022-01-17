Bob Saget's wife, journalist Kelly Rizzo, pays sweet tribute to him following funeral The 'Full House' star was laid to rest on Friday in Hollywood

Journalist Kelly Rizzo, late Full House star and beloved comedian Bob Saget's wife, has opened up about how she's feeling in an emotional tribute to him following his funeral.

The 42-year-old, who married Bob in 2018, took to Instagram to pen a special message after man best known for playing Danny Tanner was laid to rest at Hollywood's Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery on Jan. 14.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time," she wrote in a post that also included a photo of the two of them together.

"But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever.

"I got to the be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to love you."

Kelly went on to say she had "no regrets" about their time together, adding she and Bob knew how much they loved each other "until the very last moment."

"I'm so grateful for that," she finished. "Not everyone gets that."

On Friday, Bob's Full House co-star John Stamos took to Twitter to say it was going to be "the hardest day" of his life. He included the words of the Serenity Prayer, in which people ask God for the ability to accept things they can't change, willingness to change what they can and to help them know the difference between the two.

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022

Bob was also known for hosting America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. Years before YouTube would help people go viral with short clips, the comedian did just that when he helmed the show, which showcased hilarious homemade videos submitted by viewers – and voted on by an audience.

Alfonso Ribeiro, the show's current host, honoured Bob with a special tribute to him during the Jan. 16 episode.

Thank you for all of the laughs Bob, we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/aDRVrYlYTH — AFV (@AFVofficial) January 17, 2022

"As you've heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member," he said before showing a selection of Bob's best moments hosting the show over the years.

"Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humour. It's been my honour to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit."

Bob passed away on Jan. 9 near Orlando while on a U.S. stand-up tour, having performed near Jacksonville, Florida the previous evening.

Our thoughts continue to be with Bob's family and friends.