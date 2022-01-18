Luke Bryan's children star in his emotional new music video following his health setback The American Idol judge was inundated with love and support

Luke Bryan has shared a heartwarming new music video featuring his loved ones – and it's incredibly emotional!

The country star's video accompanies his latest single, Up, and sees him sitting in an old barn watching personal home videos as well as scenes that appear within his docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

Clips include the singer spending time as a child fishing with his father, Tommy, and him hunting with his two sons Thomas and Tatum.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline mark their anniversary

There is even footage of him holding his children for the very first time. Luke's late brother Chris also features, as do other relatives.

Alongside the preview clip shared on Instagram, Luke wrote: "When I saw the footage of my boys with both their grandfathers and then the close up clip of my brother basically looking at me, it was so overwhelming.

"I could not be prouder, not only of the message of this song, but also how this video turned out. Watch it now on @facebookwatch!"

Luke Bryan shared his emotional new music video featuring his children and late brother

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love this song, it's beautiful," while another wrote: "This is so touching." A third added: "So happy you released this song!"

Others sent prayers the singer's way after he announced recently that he had hit a slight snag that would affect his vocal chords.

His wife Caroline Bryan shared a photo of herself placing tape around her husband's mouth at home in the kitchen, as she revealed he was on "vocal rest".

Luke Bryan has lost his voice ahead of his upcoming shows

She also explained that Luke had lost his voice due to "excessive screaming at National Championship game," and joked that she wasn't too unhappy about it.

"I plan on talking nonstop and annoying the hell out of him," she wrote.

The American Idol star is a doting family man

The American Idol judge's voice is feeling some strain ahead of his much-anticipated performance in Cancun at Crash My Playa 2022.

Crash My Playa kicks off on January 19 and ends of January 22, and Luke will be joined by the likes of Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen and Jason Aldean.

