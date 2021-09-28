Katy Perry causes a stir in a metallic dress - and her physique is unreal The singer looks incredible!

After showing off a striking new hair color, Katy Perry is back to brunette and showing off a showstopping look that was so stunning it made us do a double-take.

The Firework singer looked sensational on her Variety Power of Women Cover shoot wearing a silver metallic dress that cinched in her waist and showcased her incredible hourglass figure. The waistband was also topped with a design of a hand.

Katy wore her long locks straight and sleek for the fierce photo and showed off a softer side on the cover of the magazine too.

In that snap, she dazzled in an off-the-shoulder dress that also hugged her waist. Katy’s complexion was glowing and her long hair flowed behind her, showing off gorgeous gold statement earrings.

"Thank you @variety for honoring me with one of your #powerofwomen covers. Proud to be able to bring a little spotlight to my @fireworkfoundation and all its colors," Katy captioned her post on Instagram that showed off the cover shoot.

Katy showed off the stunning metallic dress from her Variety cover photo in her Instagram Story

Fans quickly responded in Katy’s comments with one writing: "Absolutely stunning," while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Katy and her sister, Angela, launched the Firework Foundation in 2018 to reach underserved communities through the arts.

The foundation hosts a summer Camp Firework program for kids in sixth to eighth grades that Katy attends.

"The arts opened my eyes, heart and mind," she told Variety. "Whether it’s choreography, design, songwriting, [it’s about being] able to lift up these kids and help them find their value, self-worth and self-respect."

Katy looked ethereal on the Variety cover

The post comes just one day after Katy jumped on to her Instagram Stories to show off her long and flowy golden locks that went all the way below her chest.

She paired the hair with a matching flowy yellow dress with a high slit and a necklace made of a bunch of tiny cubes of different sizes and looked like a ray of sunshine.

The look was part of a collaboration the Thinking of You singer did with Behr Paint and Spotify, titled Music in Color.

