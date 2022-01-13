Katy Perry's daughter Daisy makes very rare appearance in special tribute to Orlando Bloom Can there ever be enough Daisy?

Katy Perry has been relatively private when it comes to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, keeping her away from social media.

However, Daisy did make a very rare appearance on the singer's latest post, albeit still covered up and huddled close to her mother.

The Roar hitmaker took to her Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to her fiancé Orlando Bloom on his birthday.

WATCH: Katy Perry cares for daughter Daisy Dove

She shared a series of pictures and clips of Daisy's father, including some of them on vacation in romantic poses and one of him feeding her.

The Lord of the Rings actor fed his partner half of a sandwich while she held on to her daughter, who was completely covered up by a sheet.

The bumps under the sheet and the baby bottle beside Katy gave it away that the clip was taken since Daisy's birth on August 26, 2020.

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," Katy captioned the special post.

Orlando lovingly fed Katy while she cared for their daughter

"Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Fans took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Orlando and celebrate the couple's bond, with friend and collaborator Sarah Hudson writing: "The last slide...the hand reach for the second bite...so you."

A fan commented: "PERFECT FOR EACH OTHER," with another saying: "EASILY COUPLE OF THE DECADE," and many others sending heart emojis for the pair.

Katy also included another clip of Orlando at home, as he rode a bicycle around the house.

The singer paid tribute to her fiancé on his 45th birthday

"What the [expletive] are you doing," she asked, to which he just responded, "Quarantine," as he continued to ride around the kitchen and her dog Nugget chased him around.

