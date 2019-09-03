American Idol contestant Haley Smith, aged 26, dies in tragic accident So sad

American Idol contestant Hayley Smith passed away over the weekend after being involved in a motorcycle crash. The star, who took part on the hit US show in 2012, was 26 years old.

The singer’s family believes a deer might have caused the tragic accident which happened on Saturday in Millinocket, Maine, reports TMZ. Hayley took part on the show when Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler were all judges. Her time on American Idol was brief as she didn’t make it past the second Hollywood round.

Hayley Smith in 2012

Since the show began in 2002 six contestants have passed away including Michael Johns, Rickey Smith and, just last year, Leah LaBelle. Leah passed away in January 2018 at the age of 31. The star was involved in a fatal car crash alongside her partner, pro-basketball player Rasual Butler. She had participated in the third season of American Idol and was a finalist.

Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler were all judges at the time

At the time the NBA released a statement which read: "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. A pro's pro, Rasual enjoyed a long, successful career and was widely respected by his peers and coaches. We grieve with their loved ones during this difficult time." L.A. Clippers added: "The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him."

Kelly Rowland was also among those to pay tribute to the singer, tweeting: "Rest peacefully sweetest one. #LeahLaBelle."

