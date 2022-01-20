Chris Daughtry confirms devastating cause of daughter's tragic death

Chris Daughtry has opened up about the death of his stepdaughter Hannah Price to revealed she died by suicide.

The singer and his wife Deanna were left heartbroken in November after the sudden death of the 25-year-old.

Now, the family have released a statement via People magazine confirming that she died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics on 12 November at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

"Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021," the statement read. "Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail."

They said she had struggled with her mental health over the years and "was in and out of therapy and treatment centers".

"As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships," the statement read. "Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face.

Chris and Deana were devastated by the loss of Hannah (pictured above)

"We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

On the morning of her death, Hannah contacted her family and said she was fearful of her life after her boyfriend allegedly physically assaulted her and took her car.

The police were informed and did a wellness check on Hannah too and felt confident she was "ok".

However, her boyfriend later found her hanged and despite calling 911, they were unable to save her.

Hannah will be missed by her family

"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her," the family said. "We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve.

"If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counselor."

Knoxville Medical Examiners Office determined Hannah's official cause of death with no evidence of foul play.

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and his wife - who met in 2000 - share 10-year-old twins, Adalynn and Noah.

If you or someone you know is in Crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

