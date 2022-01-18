Stephanie Seymour shares heartbreaking post following shock death of her son Harry Brant passed away in 2021

Stephanie Seymour has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son Harry Brant to mark the one-year anniversary since his death.

The 53-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share a carousel of images of Harry, both as a young child and more recently.

She also posted a poignant poem by author Donna Ashworth. It read: "I missed you today but that's nothing new, I missed you a million times yesterday too. I picked up my phone to tell you the news, then realised, again, I can't text it to you.

"I saw your bright smile, at least twenty times, and then I remember, it's all in my mind. I drive without presence, the world feels surreal, And on comes your song and this doesn't seem real.

Stephanie has shared a heartbreaking post in memory of her son

"I missed you today but I miss you a lot, It's helpful to miss you, it's all that I've got. I wish I could pull you down here for a while, I'm frightened to lose the shape of your smile.

"I miss you today and I'll miss you tomorrow, There seems to be no coming end to this sorrow. I try to go on as I know that you care, I know that you're willing me on from up there.

Harry was just 24 when he passed away

"I miss you today but I'm trying to find, A way to move on but not leave you behind. A way to forge on with the love that we had, A way to recall you and simply feel…glad."

Fans and famous friends were quick to reach out and offer their support, including Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss, who posted a praying hands emoji and two red love hearts.

Harry was the middle of three children born to the supermodel and her ex-husband, businessman Peter Brant. He died suddenly of an accidental overdose at the age of 24.

The supermodel with sons Harry and Peter

Harry was known for pushing the boundaries of gender stereotypes and modelled for the like of Balmain and Italian Vogue. Along with his older brother, Peter Brant II, he founded a unisex makeup line with MAC, releasing collections in both 2015 and 2016.

He had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

