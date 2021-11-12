Chris Daughtry 'absolutely devastated' as cops tell family daughter's death was 'homicide' Hannah was found dead at her home

Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna have shared that their "hearts are broken" as local police told family that their daughter Hannah's death was murder.

Hannah's boyfriend Bobby Jolly was reportedly arrested at Fentress County Jail on Friday but police have refused to say why, or if he is a suspect in the investigation.

District Attorney General Jared Effler confirm to TMZ that Fentress County is conducting a death investigation.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," shared Chris.

"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

Hannah's Deanna also hinted that she was injured before she died, writing: "We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death."

Chris, who starred on American Idol and placed fourth in 2006, added: "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."

Chris shared the heartbreaking statement alongside a picture of Hannah

"Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," he concluded.

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship with Randall Scott Price,who died by suicide in 2018.

Chris, 41, and his wife - who met in 2000 - share 10-year-old twins, Adalynn and Noah.

"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah," wrote Chris's wife Deanna, in a post on Instagram that the singer also shared. "Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

Deanna shared several pictures of her daughter

They concluded: "Our hearts are broken."

Hannah, 25, was found dead in her Tennessee home.

Upon hearing the news, Chris flew from Atlantic City - where he had been scheduled to perform - to Nashville.

The band had been set to play the sixth show of their Dearly Beloved Tour which kicked off on 3 November.

Deanna and Chris

A statement on his band, Daughtry's Facebook page, read: "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed.

"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy dujring this very difficult time.

"Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going."

